FEMA extends grace period for flood insurance renewal premiums

Some welcome news for people with flood insurance — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Friday it is extending the grace period to renew National Flood Insurance Program policies from 30 days to 120 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To avoid a lapse in coverage, there is typically a 30-day grace period to renew National Flood Insurance Program policies,” FEMA notes in a statement. “However, due to the widespread economic disruption arising from this pandemic, FEMA recognizes that policyholders may not meet the standard deadline. This extension will allow additional time for policyholders who may be struggling financially to pay insurance premiums and ensure their policies are not canceled for nonpayment of premium due to circumstances beyond their control.”

If a policy has an expiration date between February 13, 2020, and June 15, 2020, the premium on the insurance will be due within 120 days to keep the policy in effect.

Policyholders who need additional time to pay their premiums, beyond the 120-day extension, should contact their agent or insurer to inquire about other options the insurer may offer for premium payment.