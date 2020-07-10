Fiat Chrysler recall: Steering wheel part can be projectile

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.2 million older minivans and SUVs worldwide because plastic emblems on the steering wheels can loosen and become projectiles if the driver’s air bag is inflated.

The company says it has 14 reports of drivers being injured because of the problem.

The recall covers Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from 2008 through 2010.

Also included are Dodge Nitro SUVs from 2007 through 2011.

The company says the emblems are held by clips that can loosen and disengage over time and get hurled at drivers if there is a crash.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel air bag covers.  

