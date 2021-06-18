Fire at Sioux Falls state prison sends 3 to hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The fire that damaged the carpentry shop at the prison sent three staff members to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the prison about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Inmates and staff working in the Pheasantland Industries shops were evacuated. The nearby classrooms were also evacuated.

Pheasantland Industries provides work opportunities and marketable job skills for inmates who build cabinets, produce custom furniture and refurbish furniture.