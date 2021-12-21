Fire damages 12 rooms at popular South Dakota Custer State Park lodge

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a fire damaged about a third of the rooms at a popular Custer State Park lodge.

Firefighters were called to the Sylvan Lake Lodge on Saturday night and discovered heavy smoke and flames extending to the roof.

Numerous departments worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze. South Dakota media reports indicate firefighters contained the flames to the lodge’s hotel wing.

Twelve of 35 rooms were severely damaged.

Park Superintendent Matt Snyder says the building is insured and the state will rebuild the damaged portions. The lodge was already closed for the winter when the fire broke out.

