Fire expert: Mount Rushmore fireworks display ill advised

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 22, 2019, file photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. Organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump’s appearance at a July 3, 2020, Mount Rushmore fireworks display and won’t limit the crowd due to coronavirus concerns, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Republican governor said the National Park Service is dolling out 7,500 tickets via lottery for the event, which marks the first time in a decade that fireworks will be set off at the memorial in recognition of Independence Day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A fire expert says a fireworks display planned at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial is “ill advised” given the abnormally dry conditions and risk of summer wildfires.

The July 3 event could attract 75,000 people, possibly including President Donald Trump.

Bill Gabbert is the former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region. He says shooting fireworks over the extremely flammable ponderosa pine forest should not be done.

The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has not happened since 2009, when it was ended because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge