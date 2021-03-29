Fire in Rapid City prompts evacuations

National News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Evacuations are underway in Rapid City due to a growing fire.

The Rapid City Fire Department reports the fire is in the Schroeder Road area, four miles west of the city. Officials say the air quality is poor from the smoke in the west side of town. They’re asking residents to be careful if they go outside.

At 11:30 a.m. MT, the Rapid City Fire Department posted on Facebook that Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be the next neighborhoods to evacuate. They say the fire is quickly spreading and residents need to be prepared to evacuate.

CLICK HERE to view the Rapid City Live Cam 

The South Dakota Wildland Fire and the South Dakota National Guard are responding to the fire.

High winds have switched out of the north, pushing the fire south. 50mph winds have been reported in the area. When the fire first started, the winds were blowing out of the west, pushing the fire east in the Nemo area. Evacuations in the Westberry Trails area are underway.

As it is a very active and dangerous scene, law enforcement requests people stay out of the area and use alternate routes.


Smoky skies from fire west of Rapid City | Sydney Thorson

Smoky skies from fire west of Rapid City | Sydney ThorsoMore s

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is with Rapid City firefighters as they respond. She shared this video from the scene where you can see heavy smoke and hear the wind blowing.

Firefighters were responding as of 10 a.m. mountain time.

The fire danger is high today; people are asked to vigilant. Winds are moving at up to 60 miles per hour in the Rapid City area. Strong winds along with warmer temperatures are creating the dangerous conditions

Look for the latest in this story as new information is confirmed.

