BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The operators of an ethanol plant in North Dakota say the state’s first carbon capture and storage project is up and running.

Carbon emissions from Red Trail Energy’s plant near Richardton are injected thousands of feet into the earth as a way to combat climate change, as less carbon dioxide is emitted into the atmosphere.

Red Trail CEO Gerald Bachmeier said that after six years of research, development and investment, the company is celebrating the achievement which “establishes a trail for other industries in the state to follow.”

North Dakota’s Industrial Commission approved the project last fall.