First cases of coronavirus variant detected in Montana

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Three cases of a variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom were detected in Gallatin County.

Montana health officials said the cases confirmed Wednesday are the first of the more contagious variant in the state.

The U.K. variant was identified in the fall and first detected in the U.S. in December. Over 2,500 cases of the variant have been confirmed in the U.S.

Gallatin County health officer Matt Kelley said in a statement that the county is working with the state to investigate when and how the variant first arrived in Montana.

Over 40 states, including North Dakota, have reported cases of the variant.

