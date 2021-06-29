First lady Jill Biden poses for cover of Vogue’s August issue

Jill Biden speaks prior to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking during a Drive-In Rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 2, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — First Lady Jill Biden is on the cover of the August issue of Vogue Magazine, in which she discusses the transition to living in the White House.

“When I became second lady — and there was so much I wanted to do — I always said, ‘I will never waste this platform.’ And now I have a bigger platform,” she told Vogue contributor Jonathan Van Meter.

The first lady was photographed for the profile at the White House by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Tonne Goodman in a navy floral dress by Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

In the article, she talked about her relationship with President Joe Biden and about balancing teaching community college courses while pursuing East Wing initiatives.

Along with being first lady, she juggles the task of being an educator at Northern Virginia Community College in Delaware – from grading papers on planes and racing to teach classes on Zoom. She also said that the presidency has brought a next-level number of things to do.

“We’re both so busy. And so we have to, I think, try a little harder to make time for one another,” she told Van Meter about finding time to spend with her husband. “Even the thing about having dinner together: Sometimes we eat on the balcony … It’s just part of the day that we set apart, and we still light the candles, still have the conversations, still put the phones away.”

The digital version of the article features photos from 2017 and 2019 taken by Leibovitz of the first lady with the president and the Biden grandchildren, whom she mentions throughout the article as well.

“We have the best of both worlds,” she told Van Meter about balancing normal life and being in the public eye for 40 years. “We have our home in Delaware; we have grandkids in Delaware.

“And then, in D.C., we have grandkids here,” she said to Van Meter. “We have friends in both places. I guess our home base has sort of stretched from Delaware to Washington. It’s just bigger now.”

