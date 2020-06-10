Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics

Florida dog found alive after being strangled by owner, tossed in bushes

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Lake Wales Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog in Florida is alive after he was strangled with a leash and thrown into some bushes by his owner, authorities said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Cesar Cruz Sanchez on Sunday after he was caught on surveillance video pulling the 6-year-old Chihuahua named Canelo by the leash as it resisted walking.

A witness told police Cruz Sanchez used the leash to strangle Canelo then tossed the dog into some bushes near a lake.

Cruz Sanchez later told police he was angry at the dog for laying on baby furniture. He was arrested for animal cruelty and booked into a Polk County jail.

Police said the dog was thought to have been killed, but a person reported finding an injured stray believed to be Canelo and said he returned the dog to its owner.

Animal Control went to Cruz Sanchez’s home, where the animal was surrendered.

“Although we are sickened at the treatment Canelo received by his owner, Cesar Cruz Sanchez, we are happy Canelo is still alive and will be treated well at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Shelter,” police said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge