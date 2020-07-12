Florida man accused of setting Catholic church on fire

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire was being held without bail Sunday on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson.

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire was being held without bail Sunday on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged Steven Shields, 23, on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage.

Several people were inside preparing for Mass when the attack occurred early Saturday, but no one was hurt.

According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

Shields told detectives what he did was “awesome,” and he smiled and laughed, the affidavit said. He told detectives he was “on a mission,” called himself “king” and that he has problems with the Catholic Church and referenced passages in the Bible’s Book of Revelations.

Services were being held Sunday in another part of the church.

The Marion County Public Defender’s Office was closed Sunday and not accepting phone messages.

Ocala is about 80 miles (about 130 kilometers) north of Orlando.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"

Robert One Minute 7-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-11"

A lesson in mental toughness

Thumbnail for the video titled "A lesson in mental toughness"

Watford City tornado: two years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City tornado: two years later"

Sabre Dogs Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Prom"

Airline Travel & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airline Travel & COVID-19"

Minot Farmers Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Farmers Market"

Solid Rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solid Rock"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-11-20"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss