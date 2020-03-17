Florida man pleads not guilty after 78-pound meth seizure

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 29-year-old Florida man has pleaded not guilty to a federal drug charge after authorities say he was traveling with 78 pounds of meth on a Montana highway.

Authorities say it was the largest amount of meth ever seized in a traffic stop in the state. Nicholas James Imhoff was returned to custody after appearing Monday in federal court in Billings.

Authorities say he was traveling in a van rented in Las Vegas and the drugs were found underfloor storage compartments in garbage bags.

Imhoff told a state trooper that he was headed to North Dakota for work.