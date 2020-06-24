Florida soldier returns home, surprises kids with must-see photobomb

National News

by: Andrew Willis and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — A U.S. Army soldier returned home from deployment Sunday and gave his children a Father’s Day photobomb they will never forget.

Kristin McKenzie planned a picture-taking evening with friend and photographer Hannah Sanchez at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The catch: Her husband, Lt. Col. Simon McKenzie — who had been deployed since before the coronavirus pandemic — was going to crash the event and surprise their children.

It was executed flawlessly.

  • Hannah Sanchez Photography
  • Hannah Sanchez Photography
  • Hannah Sanchez Photography
  • Hannah Sanchez Photography
  • Hannah Sanchez Photography

Simon McKenzie moved from Washington, D.C. to Tampa in 2018. Kristin and the kids joined him in 2019 and they have been living in the area ever since.

McKenzie was deployed to Qatar on Feb. 25. He was scheduled to be gone until September.

“In the kids’ minds it was all the same,” Kristin said. “They were without their daddy for a year — even though we did see him once a month or every other month — and then he deployed shortly after us getting back together.”

Because of COVID-19, Kristin said Simon was unable to complete all the requirements of his mission, so he was sent back to America.

“Having him come home two months early was such a gift to all our hearts,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Pool sales Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pool sales Surge"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss