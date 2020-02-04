Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

National News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: FHP Panhandle)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were not discreet in their plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two alleged drug traffickers after troopers pulled them over on Saturday and found drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.

Troopers made the discovery after the men were pulled over for speeding on I-10.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the vehicle, which turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge