Florida woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after dinner at restaurant

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WJXT) – A Jacksonville woman and 15 of her friends have tested positive for the coronavirus after having dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida.

Erika Crisp said she’s been sick since the night out.

The healthcare worker said after being stuck inside for months during the pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at Lynch’s Irish Pub on June 6.

After the dinner, Crisp said she and her friends later all tested positive for the virus.

Now, she said the state’s reopening happened too soon.

“We were careless and we went out into a public place before we should have, and we weren’t wearing masks,” Crisp said.

Seven employees at the restaurant also have COVID-19.

The general manager shut down voluntarily last weekend for deep cleaning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Bismarck Ewaste Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Ewaste Event"

Minot City Council Term Limits?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Term Limits?"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge