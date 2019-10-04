Florida woman arrested after cache of pipe bombs found

WIMAUMA, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida woman has been arrested by Tampa Bay area authorities after her alarmed parents discovered a trove of pipe bombs, weapons and bomb-making materials in her bedroom.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Friday that Michelle Louise Kolts was arrested shortly after midnight and charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with the intent to do bodily harm or property damage, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

She’s being held in the county jail in Tampa without bail.

Chronister says Kolts would’ve unleashed “catastrophic” damage on hundreds, if not thousands, of people if she’d detonated the bombs.

He declined to say where she’d planned to detonate the bombs, and says she admitted to making the devices and wanted to hurt people.

