Florida woman kept calling 911 because she needed a ride, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after she called 911 four times asking for a ride to another city.

Sarah Alameh, 31, called the emergency response line at 2:45 a.m. and said “hello” before hanging up, police said. Officers went to the location of the call and didn’t find anyone. She made a second call at 3 a.m. and the call disconnected.

When officers arrived, they found Alameh in a hospital parking lot. She told them she had called and needed a ride.

The officer warned her that 911 is for emergency calls only and told her to leave the property unless she needed medical help. Alameh walked away and called 911 again to complain about the officer.

According to police, “the officer didn’t give her the service she needed — a taxpayer-sponsored taxi ride.”

Officers told Alameh not to call 911 again unless she had an emergency, but she called a fourth time. She was then taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with one count of misuse of 911.

