Florida woman loses over $700,000 in ‘grandparent scam’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are asking Uber for records as they investigate the theft of more than $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who apparently fell for a “grandparent scam.”

Over the summer, the scammers convinced the woman that her granddaughter was in legal trouble. Court records show the woman made 13 bank withdrawals and handed the cash to couriers.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s investigators asked Uber about rideshare pickups at the woman’s home between April and August. They’ve asked for the name of the Uber account holder, and the history of pickups and drop-offs.

The woman has filed a civil lawsuit against the bank.

