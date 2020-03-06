Flu has killed 136 children this season

With all the talk about the coronavirus, it may be easy to forget about the threat of the flu. At the end of February, influenza activity was still high in most of the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the flu has killed 136 children. Besides the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, that’s the largest number of pediatric flu deaths ever reported for this time of the season.
The agency said the hospitalization rates among children up to 4 years old are now the highest the CDC has on record for this point in the season, and hospitalizations rates among school-aged children and young adults are also up.