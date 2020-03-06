Flu has killed 136 children this season

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

With all the talk about the coronavirus, it may be easy to forget about the threat of the flu. At the end of February, influenza activity was still high in most of the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the flu has killed 136 children. Besides the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, that’s the largest number of pediatric flu deaths ever reported for this time of the season.

The agency said the hospitalization rates among children up to 4 years old are now the highest the CDC has on record for this point in the season, and hospitalizations rates among school-aged children and young adults are also up.

