Flu has killed 144 children this season

The flu has killed 144 children in the U.S. so far this season. That number includes the eight pediatric deaths that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week.

It’s the largest number of child deaths from influenza since reporting began 15 years ago — except during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

Hospitalization among pediatric patients is higher than usual this year. The CDC estimates the flu will kill 22,000 of the 36 million people it infects in the U.S. before the season ends.

That season appears to be ramping down, with cases decreasing four weeks in a row.

The recent coronavirus outbreak could impact whether people seek health care for flu-like symptoms, which would skew data for influenza infections.