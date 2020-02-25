Ford recalls 2018-2020 F-150 pickups to fix headlamp problem

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Photo.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position.

U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case. The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs"

Doug Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Update"

Zero Waste Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zero Waste Week"

Region 7 Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Girls Basketball"

Region 5 Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Girls Basketball"

Minot City Council Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Meeting"

Fires Attorney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fires Attorney"

One Basin Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Basin Program"

Safety Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Council"

Red Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Lake"

Monday, February 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24"

Homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homelessness"

Little Black Dress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Black Dress"

Ft. Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ft. Lincoln"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

K9 Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 Home"

Eating Disorder Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating Disorder Week"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/24"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge