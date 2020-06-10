Ford recalls about 2.5M vehicles for latch, brake troubles

FILE – This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly. The first recall covers about 230,000 Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts, Fusion midsize cars and Transit Connect vans with 1.6-Liter turbocharged engines from 2013 through 2015. The company also is adding 211,000 vehicles to a previous recall to replace faulty door latches. That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak.

The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while the vehicles are moving.

It’s the third recall for the same problem. Ford also is recalling nearly 344,000 F-150 pickups in the U.S. to fix a fluid leak from the brake master cylinder.

The company says the problem has caused seven low-speed crashes with two injuries.