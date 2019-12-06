Ford recalls big pickups — tailgates can open unexpectedly

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold F-350 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly. The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Ford is recalling nearly 262,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the tailgates can open unexpectedly.

The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years.

All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle. Ford says water can get into the electrical wiring and cause a short circuit, activating the switches and releasing the latches.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Trucks with mechanical tailgate latches are not affected.

Dealers will fix the tailgate frame wiring harnesses and install a new tailgate handle release switch. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

