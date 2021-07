The North Dakota State Fair is approaching, but it's not the only host to big-name concerts in the area.

The second annual Dak Jam music & arts festival is back in Minot and tickets are on sale right now.

The unique-to-the-area festival wants its guests to experience a bit of a throwback culture with bands like Great White and Third Eye Blind.

The four-day event also features headliners like Big and Rich and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Dak Jam creators say it's one of the few festivals in the world that mixes an urban festival with a camping festival.