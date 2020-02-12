Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Photos – 2018 Ford Flex

(AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.

Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

America's Top Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

Fishing Maps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

Tax Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

Epilepsy Diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge