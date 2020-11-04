Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground.

Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Veterans Voices

The Quarter Test

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Wednesday's Forecast: Very warm before weekend rain & snow

Election Hopes

High School Volleyball

Coping With Election Loss

KX Convo: Michael Cruz

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Long Lines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/3

New School

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

Your Election Day Forecast

NDC NOV 3RD

Bismarck Football

Class B Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Mandan iPhone Scam

Together Banner

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss