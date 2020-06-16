Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(CNN) — Ford plans to reveal its new Bronco on July 9 — the birthday of ex-football star OJ Simpson.

Simpson is known internationally for being in a white Ford Bronco as police pursued him in an infamous chase on June 17, 1994, after he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The 60-mile, slow-speed chase was viewed on live TV by millions of people.

Simpson had also been charged with killing his ex-wife’s friend Ronald Goldman.

Some speculated that Ford might change the Bronco reveal date, but a representative for the automaker said the debut will proceed as planned.

“We’re going to reveal Bronco just like we said we would on July 9,” Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager, told the Free Press.

Levine also told the Detroit Free Press that it was “purely coincidental” that the reveal date coincides with Simpson’s birthday.

Simpson turns 73 on July 9.

Photos of the new Bronco have been leaked online.

