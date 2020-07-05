Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Tou Thao. Thao and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records.

Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond. He posted $750,000 bond on Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reportedAll four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 while being arrested. A white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving. Besides the charges against the officers, Floyd’s death led to worldwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

Thao is set to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Two other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, face the same charges as Thao. Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. He remains in police custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4"

Spotlighting small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spotlighting small businesses"

Missing person in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing person in Minot"

Cloverdale Foods quality issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloverdale Foods quality issue"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Mandan Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Market"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

ScratchWerkes

Thumbnail for the video titled "ScratchWerkes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss