Jeremy Nobis is seen competing in the giant slalom at the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway. (Simon Bruty/ALLSPORT via Getty Images)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A former Olympic skier was found dead at a correctional facility in Utah on Wednesday morning.

Officials discovered Jeremy Nobis, 52, alone and unresponsive at the Iron County Correctional Facility in Cedar City on April 19, according to the Iron/Garfield/Beaver/Kane Critical Incident Task Forces.

Task Force officials say no foul play is suspected, and the incident remains under investigation.

Court documents show that Nobis was convicted of driving under the influence, a third-degree felony, on March 7. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard (USSS) staff extend their condolences to Nobis’ family and friends.

Nobis made it onto the U.S. Alpine Ski Team in the late 1980s, according to USSS. He went on to claim two World Junior Championships in 1988 and 1989. Nobis finished ninth in the giant slalom at the 1994 Olympic Winter Games.

Nobis reportedly switched to big mountain skiing later on and become known as “The Icon” for challenging some of the steepest mountains in the world. Nobis’ brother, Shannon Nobis, also skied with him at the 1994 Olympic Winter Games for the U.S. Alpine Ski Team.

According to Ski Magazine, Nobis had a total of four DUI charges on record. He led police on a chase twice: once in Park City, Utah, back in 2006, and another time in Jackson, Wyoming, in 2011. He was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022, in Blaine County, Idaho, for two outstanding warrants from Mesa County, Colorado, and Iron County, Utah.