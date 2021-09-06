Fort McCoy soldiers happy to help Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees continue to come into the country.

Fort McCoy in Wisconsin now has nearly 9,000 refugees staying at the base.

A spokesperson for Fort McCoy says there are just under 1,400 soldiers supporting the refugees. These military personnel came from all over the country to help.

One military member says this is experience is something he will always remember.

“I love being here actually. I joined the army to help out people because I love to help out people. Its one of my some people would say best talents. but helping people out is possibly the greatest thing I could ever do. My favorite part so far is being in charge of the linguist. Because even thought I can’t be down there directly helping out I still know that I am helping out families that are in need,” said Korbein Schultz, 89th Military Police Brigade.

The Red Cross is one of a handful of charities accepting donations for the Afghan refugees.