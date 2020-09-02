Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators will be:

—Chris Wallace of Fox News for the debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

—Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate Oct. 15 in Miami.

—NBC’s Kristen Welker for the debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission also announced Wednesday that USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

There was no immediate reaction from either campaign to the selections.

Trump and Biden have said they will attend the scheduled debates, which are meant to offer voters to opportunity to see the contrast between the candidates on live television.

Trump’s team has tried to pressure the commission to move up the debates, citing increased use of early and absentee voting because of the coronavirus.

