Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays linked to possible salmonella contamination

On August 27, 2021, Fratelli Beretta issued a recall of one of their uncured antipasto products.

The CDC is advising people not to eat any Fratelli Beretta brand Uncured Antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022.

The tray recalled is the ‘Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto prosciutto, soppressata, Milano salami & coppa 24-oz trays containing two 12-oz packages,’ with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022 (UPC code 073541305316).

Products have the establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection.

So far thirty-six people have been reported sick from 17 states and 12 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Interviews with sick people and shopper card records showed that most people ate Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto trays before they got sick.

The CDC is also advising the public to identify the brand of any prepackaged Italian-style meats at home, if the brand is unknown do not eat them and throw them away.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

