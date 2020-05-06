Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Freebies and deals offered this National Nurses Week

National News

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Nurses Day kicks off National Nurses Week, a week to celebrate and thank the healthcare workers risking their lives daily to care for and treat patients daily.

Locally many restaurants are offering discounts and free items nurses and healthcare providers can take advantage of. Additionally, some online retailers are offering discounts for nurses:

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, through the end of May. Just show a valid ID.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ franchisees in the Capital Region are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers who visit their location on May 6. No purchase necessary, just tell them you are a nurse!

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving free burritos to health care workers starting May 6. You can sign up for a chance to get one here.

Applebees

Medical professionals and healthcare workers will receive a 50% off discount on any food purchase during National Nurses Week and throughout the entire month of May.

Other deals for nurses

H&R Block

Nurses, first responders, and healthcare professionals can get their taxes filed without a fee using the Tax Pro Go service. The offer is valid through the month of May.

Uniform Advantage

Healthcare workers can get anywhere from 30-50% off certain uniforms during National Nurses Week.

EKO Health

If you use the code NERDYNURSE you can get $20 off an EKO core digital stethoscope.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge