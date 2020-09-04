Friday, Sept. 4 is National Wildlife Day!

by: CNN Newsource

Time to go wild…Friday is National Wildlife Day!

National Wildlife Day was founded in 2005 and is also now celebrated on a second day each year — Feb. 22.

The days aim to raise awareness of animals all around the world, especially endangered species and the preservation and conversation efforts to save them.

You can celebrate National Wildlife Day by visiting or supporting an animal sanctuary, aquarium or zoo, going bird watching or cleaning up a local beach or park.

Or you can read a book about animals to your kids, and promote the day on social media with the hashtag #NationalWildlifeDay.

