Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

‘Frost Fest’ in place of tree lighting gets cool reception

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE — In this Dec. 2018 file photo Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig, left, speaks to an unidentified woman in front of a decorated tree on public land, in Durham, N.H. After concerns in 2018 that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham was too focused on Christmas, and a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree, town councilors came up with the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter called “Frost Fest.” (Deb Cram/Foster’s Daily Democrat via AP)

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Plans to hold a “Frost Fest” instead of a traditional holiday celebration are getting a frosty reception in a New England community.

After concerns last year that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham, New Hampshire, was too focused on Christmas, and a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree, town councilors hatched the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter.

This year, there’s no tree lighting ceremony or grand entrance from Santa planned at the Dec. 7 event. But councilors said that in trying to make the holidays welcoming and inclusive, they’ve been yelled at and have received hateful emails and social media posts.

Some messages have accused the officials of erasing everything that has to do with Christmas and being elitist.

“Humbug to you, Durham. Who let the Grinch in?” wrote Dan Hurley, of Dover.

The debate over what to include in the holiday season extends even to the wreaths on light posts. For now, they’re going up again.

An editorial in the newspaper Foster’s Daily Democrat, offered some suggestions for residents who don’t like changes to the town event, such as go, and “see if you feel you and your family’s good time is diminished in any way from years past.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge