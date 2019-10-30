Galactic ghost face shows up in time for Halloween

A new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured two galaxies of equal size in a collision that appears to resemble a ghostly face.

The spooky observation was made on June 19 in visible light through the telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Located 704 million light-years from Earth, the colliding galaxies are cataloged as Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424) in the Arp-Madore “Catalogue of Southern Peculiar Galaxies and Associations.”

Because of the vast distances involved, the image shows the galaxies as they were 704 million years ago.

Just a few days ago, NASA released a photo of the sun, showing active regions that, as whole, create the appearance of a jack-o-lantern face.

The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on Oct. 8. The SDO watches and studies the sun at all times from its orbit in space.



