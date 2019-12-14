Geminid meteor shower peaks Friday, Saturday

Stargazers, you’ll have a big show to watch Friday and Saturday night.

Astronomers say that’s when what they call the “Geminid” meteor shower will peak.

It’s an annual event that sometimes brings more than 60 visible meteors to the skies every hour.

Because of the full moon, that’s expected to be down to about 20 this year.

The falling meteors usually look like green fireballs, so experts say it’s still worth checking out.

The shower can be seen from anywhere in the world — and the best chance of seeing meteors is around two in the morning.

However, meteors can be longer early in the evening, when they create streaks that last for a few seconds.