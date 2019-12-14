Geminid meteor shower peaks Friday, Saturday

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Stargazers, you’ll have a big show to watch Friday and Saturday night.

Astronomers say that’s when what they call the “Geminid” meteor shower will peak.

It’s an annual event that sometimes brings more than 60 visible meteors to the skies every hour.

Because of the full moon, that’s expected to be down to about 20 this year.

The falling meteors usually look like green fireballs, so experts say it’s still worth checking out.

The shower can be seen from anywhere in the world — and the best chance of seeing meteors is around two in the morning.

However, meteors can be longer early in the evening, when they create streaks that last for a few seconds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Project Child Safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Child Safe"

Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Back"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Fishing"

Proposed New Rule

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed New Rule"

Minot City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall"

Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness"

Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donation"

Wet Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Weather"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Responder Light Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Responder Light Show"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday"

Bisman Power 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bisman Power 100"

Holiday Train Coming Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Train Coming Sunday"

Ice Cold Christmas Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Cold Christmas Preview"

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge