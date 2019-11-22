Georgia man’s cardboard sign about wife’s lengthy Target trip goes viral

National News

by: Nexstar Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. — It’s no secret that Target fans take their trips to the store seriously. Very seriously.

There are even, apparently, psychological reasons behind why people flock to the retailer for what they describe as “mini-vacations” to their “happy place.” But one man’s lament about his Target-obsessed wife’s trip is definitely striking a chord online.

Jeremy Tuck shared a photo on Facebook of him in the parking lot of an Atlanta-area Target with a hand-written sign on cardboard that read: “NOT HOMELESS … WIFE IN TARGET 2+ HOURS … PLEASE HELP!”

I will not be silent ! Target FamTarget #TARGETIdea credit Dude Dad

Posted by Jeremy Tuck on Saturday, November 16, 2019

His message: “I will not be silent!”

The hilariously relatable post has gone viral, garnering 80,000 shares and more than 15,000 reactions.

More than 600 people have also commented on the post – including Tuck’s own wife Akila, who sees nothing wrong with her Target obsession, writing: “I mean what do you expect from someone who even had a surprise Target baby shower!! #targetforever”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

