Georgia veteran celebrates 100th birthday

National News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A drive-by birthday held on Wenesday for a World War II veteran in Columbus. Mr. Dewey P. Williams served almost 3 years in the Army as a corporal and turned 100 years old this past Sunday.

This afternoon, cars and trucks drove by and honked to Mr. Williams while he was enjoying his celebration on his front porch. “I am so happy be here, it’s nice to have this many people to come see me as they come, I appreciate it so much that’s right,” said Williams.

The Central Alabama Veterans Care System put on the parade, which included a police escort. Mr. Williams has been living in the same Columbus house since 1964.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/9

Cancer Fundraiser

Alcohol at the Movies

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/9

Wednesday's Forecast: sunny & slightly warmer

NDC SEPT 9

WDA Boy's Soccer

Bottineau Football

Legacy Football

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Girls Golf

WDA Boys Tennis

Business Support

COVID-19 Scam

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cold & Harvest

Cold & Sunflowers

New Roof

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss