Georgia woman turning 105 asking for birthday cards

A Georgia family wants your help to make their matriarch’s birthday special.

Helen Mangham will turn 105 years old next month. Her family was planning a big party with more than 100 guests, but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that.

Instead, they’ll just have the immediate family over. But Mangham loves receiving mail, so the family wants to see how many cards they can get people to send.

Her granddaughter, Pam Vickers, is collecting the cards which she will bring to the party.

Mangham isn’t on any medication, and says the key to a long life is trusting God and living by the bible.

She also has three sisters who are still alive at 94, 101 and 103 years old!

If you’d like to send Mangham a card, you can mail it to Pam Vickers at 257 Wallie Road, Molena Georgia, 30258.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

