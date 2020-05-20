German farmer gets 13 years for drowning wife in liquid manure

BERLIN (AP) — A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure.

The court in Augsburg dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that defendant was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter. The defendant’s lawyer said they would appeal.

In a separate case, a court in the southern city of Ellwangen convicted a 48-year-old German man of killing his estranged wife by pouring gasoline over her and setting her alight.

In Germany, 123 women were killed by their current or former partners in 2018.