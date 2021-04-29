Get ready: Everyday products like toilet paper, pop and others are going up in price

Boxes of Kleenex tissues are displayed in a pharmacy, Monday, April 19, 2021 in New York. Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola are warning that they’ll raise prices on many of their products as raw material costs rise. Commodities like plastic, paper, sugar and grains are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP) — Toilet paper, baby care products, soft drinks and many other everyday products are about to get more expensive.

Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola are warning that they’ll raise prices on many of their products as raw material costs rise.

Commodities like plastic, paper, sugar and grains are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply.

Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion.

The potential hit to consumers’ wallets comes as the economy gets closer to some semblance of normalcy.