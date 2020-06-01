Getting high in ancient Jerusalem? Israeli scientists dig up cannabis traces in 8th-century B.C. temple

This undated photo provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority, an ancient altar is on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. (Laura Lachman/Israeli Antiquities Authority/Israel Museum, via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists say they’ve made a dope discovery, finding cannabis residue on artifacts from an ancient temple in southern Israel.

They say it provides the first evidence of the use of hallucinogenics in the Jewish religion.

In a research paper, the authors say the discovery from an 8th-century B.C. shrine offers the first proof for “the use of mind-altering substances as part of cultic rituals in Judah,” including the first Jewish temple that stood in Jerusalem at the same time.

Chemical analysis of the samples conducted at Israel’s Hebrew University and Technion Institute found that one altar contained the psychoactive compounds found in marijuana.