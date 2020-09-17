Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

National News

by: Gary Boyer

Posted: / Updated:

(WFXR) – It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced – everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention – gingerbread!

The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.

Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme and Fudge Creme.

The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.

The new version is available for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Helping Voters

Trivia Treat

Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin

Glow-Up: Calli gives the Studio 701 team skincare tips

Sanford Health partners with Simle Middle School to improve the well-being of students

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/16

Wednesday's Forecast: A clearing of some haze with cooler highs

NDC 9-16

WDA Girl's Swimming

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Minot Girl's Swimming

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss