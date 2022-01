A project to understand COVID-19 immunity and experiences in the state has been created by the North Dakota Department of Health, University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University.

The Immunosurveillance and Experiences of COVID-19 in North Dakota project, funded by a greant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will help the NDDoH better understand the level of population immunity to COVID-19 from natural infection, vaccination, or both, and the experiences of North Dakotans, according to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.