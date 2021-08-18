Girl Scouts release new cookie: Adventurefuls!

A new Girl Scout cookie will make its way into your neighborhood next year.

It’s called Adventurefuls.

The sweet treat will join the Girl Scouts’ national lineup for the 2022 season.

The organization says it’s inspired by a brownie, with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt and has a smooth and crispy texture, for a quote “Incredible taste of adventure in every bite”

We’ll see if it makes it to the list of all-time favorites.

In a poll, out last year, people across the nation named Thin Mints as the tastiest cookie. Samoas or “caramel delights” came in a close second.

And tagalongs, also called peanut butter patties, came in third.

