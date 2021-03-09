Give up your digital life for 1 day and you could earn $2,400

Can you go one day without your digital tech?

Smartphone, games, streaming, computers?

If you can, you could earn $2,400.

Digital tech review website Reviews.org is offering The Digital Detox Challenge, in which you will be awarded $2,400 if you can give up your tech for a full 24 hours.

That means no Netflix, Twitter, texting, or online shopping.

Devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and smartwatches are all off-limits.

If you’re picked for the challenge, you will be sent a safe to lock away your tech for the duration of the challenge as well as a $200 Amazon gift card to put together a tech-less survival kit full of things like books and board games to stay busy.

After the 24 hours are up, the detoxer will prove that they completed the challenge by submitting screen time reports.

Reviews.org wants to see how taking a 24-hour break from tech impacts the stress level, mood and future screen time habits of the digital detox challenger.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, you can apply online at e: https://www.reviews.org/internet-service/digital-detox-challenge/