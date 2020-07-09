‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after 4-year-old son found adrift on boat in CA lake

National News

by: Sareen Habeshian

Posted: / Updated:

Naya Rivera attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 6, 2019. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies received a call of a child found alone on a boat in the lake around 6 p.m., said Cpt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was adrift for about three hours until someone on another boat found him and notified authorities, officials at the scene said.

A search and rescue dive team searched the lake as they were unable to locate the child’s parents, officials said. The department tweeted that they were searching for a possible drowning victim.

Sheriff’s officials later said the missing person is “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, and she is presumed to be dead.

It was not yet clear how the child ended up alone or what happened to Rivera.

The boy was wearing a life jacket when he was found, the department said.

KTLA was previously told by authorities that the child was a 3-year-old girl.

Lake Piru is a reservoir in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains of Ventura County.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9"

NDC JULY 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 9"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow"

Mandan Flower Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flower Project"

What it takes to make a thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "What it takes to make a thunderstorm"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Independent Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Baseball"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Diversity in State Government

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diversity in State Government"

Dr. Wynne on Young Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on Young Cases"

Bennigan's #305

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennigan's #305"

Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hitting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hitting"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Mandan Flickertails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails"

Anamoose Clean Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anamoose Clean Up"

Gift to MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift to MSU"

Ending Child Marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ending Child Marriage"

Legacy Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Fund"

Tioga Dollar General

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Dollar General"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss