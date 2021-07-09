GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from 2020 and 2021. .(General Motors via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules.

GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.