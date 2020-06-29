Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails, draws social attention

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS — A trio of dogs frequently seen hiking Southern Nevada’s countless trails is attracting attention online for their goggles and their special bond.

Tim Livesey’s three rescued Australian cattle dogs — Bolt, Bonnie and Bella — are hard to miss in their reflective goggles, reported KSNV.

Livesey said the goggles are made for dogs, to which one hiker exclaimed: “You’re kidding me!”

“Like Bruce Wayne in Batman,” Livesey said. “He wears a mask, too.”

Livesey said the eyewear is about protection from the sun, dust, wind and occasional cactus.

“They actually like them because they know it’s adventure time whenever I get them out,” he said.

One of the dogs, Bonnie, also wears a special pink vest that alerts strangers that she has special needs.

Born deaf, Bonnie relies on the rest of the pack to be her ears along the trail. Bolt came to her rescue during a recent outing at Nevada’s Wetlands Park.

“The coyote popped up from the wash right behind where she was sniffing some bushes,” said Livesey. “Next thing I know, heard his mean bark and Bella took off running also, and by the time I turned around, the coyote was heading in the other direction.”

Alina Castor, an 11-year-old hiker, said: “I think that’s really, really sweet because it’s kind of like in a family where you all try to look out for each other.”

Known as “Beauties and the Bolt” on Instagram, the dogs’ many outings are well documented on social media, including climbing to the Charleston Peak three times this year. Mount Charleston is the eighth-highest mountain in Nevada.

“They look like Paw Patrol, don’t they guys?” one hiker said to his companions after they encountered Livesey and his doggy trio.

Another hiker responded: “It’s the real Paw Patrol!”

